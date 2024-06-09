Duljo-Fatima brgy. council: Don’t rename Spoliarium St.

THE name Spoliarium St. should stay.

This was the position of the Duljo-Fatima Barangay Council after the Cebu City Council approved an ordinance renaming Spoliarium St. to Mayor Eulogio E. Borres St. without prior consultation.

It also pointed out that the changing of the street name is not fitting as the late mayor was a resident of Barangay Pasil and not Duljo-Fatima.

The council approved on April 3, 2024 the ordinance authored by City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco. The barangay council then passed a resolution on April 11, opposing the ordinance.

Signed by Duljo-Fatima Barangay Captain Nobie Cabatino, the resolution reached the City Council last June 5.

The barangay council also asked the mayor to repeal the ordinance “for lack of basis and for not conforming with the guidelines” for the renaming of streets as laid down by the National Historical Commission (NHC).

Spoliarium St. spans a total of 586 meters in length, with the greater portion within the jurisdiction of Duljo-Fatima.

NHC guidelines

According to the barangay council, the ordinance contravenes the provisions and prohibitions in the revised guidelines promulgated by the NHC on the naming and renaming of streets, public schools, plazas, buildings, bridges and other public structures.

“Hispanized and foreign terms should be retained if they have attained a degree of historical significance and have been sanctified by usage,” the NHC said.

The NHC further said that “no place should be renamed if the present name has attained a degree of historical association and has developed an importance of its own.”

Spoliarium St. got its name from Juan Luna’s painting, “Spoliarium,” which depicts the aftermath of gladiatorial combat in ancient Rome. The painting symbolizes the oppression and suffering experienced by the Filipino people under Spanish colonial rule.

The barangay council said that because of its cultural importance and significance, Spoliarium St. has been listed on the website Cebupedia.com, Google Maps and the Cebuano Studies Center as one of the notable streets in Cebu City.

Procedure

Cuenco, in a message on Sunday, June 9, said standard procedure on naming or renaming city-owned roads requires referrals only to the committee on laws and the Cebu City Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission.

Cuenco said both bodies endorsed the draft copy of the ordinance and said it has met all the requisites stipulated under the existing guidelines.

“The committee on laws did not require that the barangay concerned be consulted as it was ably represented by the ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) president who sits in the SP (Sangguniang Panlungsod) which presupposes that the barangay concerned was duly informed,” said Cuenco.

He also said the ordinance was not rushed into passage since it took more than six months of deliberation before it was passed on mass motion by City Council.

But Cuenco understood the sentiments of the barangay.

“I will adopt an open mind in case one of my colleagues will sponsor a new ordinance repealing mine. I believe that someone else should file it because I was the author and sponsor of the assailed ordinance,” he said. / JJL