Dumaguete City buy-bust nets drug den maintainer, 2 others
A buy-bust carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office has led to the arrest of three persons in Larena Drive, Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City, at around 3:04 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.
Police identified the suspects as alleged drug den maintainer Roderick Laro, 54, an electrician, his son Patrick, 32, and Arturo Cortezano, 56, a street sweeper in Dumaguete City.
Seized during the operation were six grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P40,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.
According to PDEA information officer Leia Alcantara, they conducted the anti-illegal operation, together with the 705th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, after receiving information that Laro was running a drug den.
After that, a three-week case buildup against the suspect was launched in order to confirm the said information. (AYB, TPT)