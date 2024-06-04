Dumaguete City buy-bust nets drug den maintainer, 2 others

Seized during the operation were six grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P40,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA information officer Leia Alcantara, they conducted the anti-illegal operation, together with the 705th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7, after receiving information that Laro was running a drug den.

After that, a three-week case buildup against the suspect was launched in order to confirm the said information. (AYB, TPT)