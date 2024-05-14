Dumaguete City drug bust nets P7 million shabu from HVI

An anti-illegal drug operation in Purok Bougainvillea, Barangay Candau-ay, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at dawn on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, has led to the arrest of a suspected high-value individual and the confiscation of around one kilogram of alleged shabu valued more than P7 million.

Police identified the suspect as Aldwyn Merced, 36, a resident of the said place.

The joint operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office led by Captain Jonah Acal and Dumaguete City Police Station conducted the drug bust at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was apprehended after he handed over a medium-sized pack of illegal substance to an undercover cop.

During body search, Merced yielded another five medium-sized packs and a large pack of illegal narcotics, a cellular phone, P1,020 in cash and a weighing scale. (DVG, TPT)