Dumaguete City police station chief ordered relieved

DUMAGUETE City Police Station chief Lieutenant Colonel Gragasin Fungo was relieved of his post based on the recommendation of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

He was replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Don Conag.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, Fungo said during a security briefing that his men could not afford to provide security for the People's Rally, which is organized by the Kilusang Pagbabago Lead Organization Incorporated (KP-LOI) and the Transparency, Accountability, Peace and Security (TAPS) Coalition that will be held Tuesday evening, May 7, 2024.

"We recognize the concerns raised by the Chief of Police at the Dumaguete City Police Station regarding his unit's readiness to provide security coverage. However, it is important to note that security for events of this magnitude is not the sole responsibility of a single unit. Instead, it involves a collaborative and well-coordinated effort among various PNP units under the oversight of Police Regional Office 7," the PRO 7 said in its statement.

Fungo will undergo an investigation regarding his statement. (AYB, TPT)