Dumaguete City’s “Festival of Stories” at Buglasan 2026

Held from October 15 to 25, Buglasan gathered contingents from across Negros Oriental for its annual Festival of Festivals. Representing the “City of Gentle People,” Dumaguete earned second place overall with an entry that moved beyond conventional street-dance spectacle to tell a story through choreography, music and visual symbolism.

The title combines the Cebuano words sugid, meaning to tell or relate, and sayaw, meaning dance. Together, they capture the production’s central idea: storytelling need not be confined to words. It can also live through movement, much like the Bisaya tradition of pagsugid, or passing stories and memories from one generation to another.

A city that tells stories

Dumaguete’s literary identity is deeply rooted in its history. Home to the country’s longest-running national writers workshop, the city has nurtured generations of poets, novelists, playwrights and scholars.

Sugid Sayaw draws from this heritage while reaching beyond the written word. Rather than portraying Dumaguete through a single emblem, the production presents it as a living narrative shaped by coastal beginnings, cultural exchanges, community life and contemporary aspirations.

Its dancers use expressive gestures and fluid formations to evoke waves, communities and shared memories. The choreography becomes a form of narration, inviting audiences to experience the city’s story through the body.

From Sandurot to Sugid Sayaw

Dumaguete has long celebrated the Sandurot Festival, which honors the meeting of cultures that arrived through the city’s shores. Sugid Sayaw builds on this spirit of convergence, turning its attention to the traditions, legends and collective memories that emerged from those encounters.

The production reimagines familiar festival elements, transforming street dance into dance theater and spectacle into storytelling. Its musical score blends Visayan rhythms with atmospheric melodies, departing from the fast-paced percussion commonly associated with festival competitions.

Through symbolic props, layered costumes and carefully composed tableaus, the performance traces Dumaguete’s transformation from a coastal settlement into a university town and cultural center.

Stories that move beyond the stage

For spectators, the production’s narrative approach made it a memorable entry.

“Watching Sugid Sayaw felt like reading a book that came to life on the street,” said audience member Maria Santos, who appreciated how the performance highlighted Dumaguete’s identity as a city of writers and storytellers.

Festival enthusiast Junrev Catada also praised its choreography and visual storytelling, noting its departure from conventional street-dance music.

“The choreography and visual storytelling were beautiful, though the atmospheric music was a unique departure from the usual fast-paced street dance drums we expect at Buglasan,” he said.

Dumaguete’s second-place finish affirms the strength of its entry, but Sugid Sayaw’s significance goes beyond competition. It demonstrates how festivals can become platforms for preserving and reinterpreting cultural memory.

At Buglasan 2026, Dumaguete told its story through bodies, music and dance, carrying forward an old Bisaya tradition in a new form: that stories survive when they are told again.