Dumaguete's Southbugs unveil Bisaya charm with 'Ang Pagsud-ong (POV)'

The track "Pagsud-ong" weaves a tale of a college student tangled in the web of a crush, wrestling with the courage to make a move.

"He believes she's out of his league and can only admire her from afar. However, the twist is that the girl does have an interest in him. This theme resonates with the complexities of young love and the self-doubt that often accompanies it," the band said.

Southbugs added that the track has been in the works for eight years, waiting for the right moment to be released.