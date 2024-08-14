Dumalaog reigns over JPGT CdO leg

MANILA – Eliana Dumalaog needed two extra holes to claim victory in the girls’ 10-12 category of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 4 at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.

Dumalaog had a double-bogey on the final hole, No. 9, to finish with an 80. Rafella Batican and Isabella Espina both carded 79s to force a three-way tie at 161.

Going back to the par-4 ninth hole for the playoff, they all registered pars on their first try. However, Dumalaog sank a 15-foot birdie putt, while Batican and Espina missed their birdie chances.

“I was so nervous; my legs and hands were shaking during the playoff. But after I hit my drive, I felt pretty good – it was a solid shot, and I approached my second shot with confidence since I’ve practiced those kinds of shots. I was thrilled when I made the putt,” said the 10-year-old Dumalaog, who despite her win missed qualifying for the Match Play Championship after fifth-place finishes at South Pacific and Del Monte.

Batican, who earned 30 points from winning South Pacific and Del Monte, and Brittany Tamayo, who gathered 25 points from a playoff win at Apo and a third-place finish at South Pacific, advanced to the Match Play finals on Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

In the boys’ 10-12 category, Jared Saban rallied from an eight-shot deficit to shoot a bogey-free 67 and surpass Ralph Batican by three strokes, finishing with a total of 146.

“I just stayed focused,” said Saban, who was tied with Batican at three-over par overall going into the final two holes in separate flights.

Saban came up with a birdie in the par-5 17th, while Batican made a double-bogey. Both players secured their places in the finals after collecting 30 points.

Also advancing were Shaqeeq Muhafiz Tanog and James Benedict Rolida in the boys’ 8-9 class, and Francesca Geroy and Mavis Espedido in the girls division. / PNA