Dumanjug, Aloguinsan make Cabaron Cup debuts

THE twin Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Invitational basketball and volleyball inter-town tournaments resumes today with 12 games over the weekend at the Moalboal Gymnasium.

The basketball event, which attracted 12 teams spread into two groups, resumes on March 16, 2024, with Alcantara gunning for its first win against the debuting Dalaguete in the first game, and Dumanjug facing Aloguinsan. Alcantara was leading Samboan in its debut last March 9 but lost steam, 98-93, and will be hoping to avoid a collapse against Dalaguete.

On Sunday, Ronda, which lost its debut to Badian, 81-72, will gun for its first win against Malabuyoc, while Barili and Boljoon will make their debuts against each other.

In volleyball, host Moalboal will gun for its second win in the men’s and women’s divisions against Ronda, on March 16, while Dumanjug will face Alcantara in the other games.

On March 17, it will be Badian vs. Malabuyoc and Barili vs. Alegria in both men’s and women’s divisions.

The champion in the basketball tournament will pocket P200,000, while the second placer gets P150,000. The third and fourth placers, will pocket P100,000 and P50,000, respectively. For the volleyball tournament, the champions in both divisions will pocket P50,000, while the losing finalists get P30,000. The third and fourth placers will pocket P20,000 and P10,000, respectively. (ML)