Dumanjug enforces total ban on cellphones in schools

A TOTAL ban on cellular phones inside school premises in the town of Dumanjug, Cebu takes effect Wednesday, June 24, 2026, under strengthened campus safety measures.

Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica, in an emergency meeting with local and school officials on Tuesday, June 23, rolled out stricter campus safety and discipline measures aimed at promoting a safer and more orderly learning environment.

The new directive follows the tragic shooting incident in Tacloban City that led to three deaths and multiple wounded individuals.

Gica announced that students who bring phones to school during the transition period will have their devices confiscated and returned after class hours within this week. However, starting Monday, June 29, any confiscated phones will be retained in accordance with the school's existing policies.

“I will ensure that these policies are strictly and consistently implemented. Moving forward, we will enforce even tighter regulations to guarantee the safety of our students and the entire municipality of Dumanjug,” said Gica.

In addition to the cellphone ban, school inspections, enhanced security measures, regulated access for parents and guardians, and the strict enforcement of community ordinances were also implemented.

The bringing, possession, or use of sharp objects, weapons, firearms, explosives, and other hazardous items within school grounds is strictly prohibited. (DPC)