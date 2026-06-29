Dumanjug grants adjustment period for no-phone policy

According to Gica, the group agreed that parents and students should first be given time to understand and adjust to the new policies before strict enforcement begins.

"Nagkahiusa kaming tanan nga kinahanglan hatagan una og panahon ang mga ginikanan ug mga estudyante aron makasabot ug maanad sa mga kausaban," Gica said in a Facebook post.

Under the arrangement, confiscated cellphones throughout July will be returned, but only to a student's parent or legal guardian at the school principal's office.

The mayor said this would allow principals to personally explain the policy to the parents.

Starting in August, however, confiscated cellphones will only be returned at the end of the school year.

The mayor also announced plans to strengthen emergency communication in schools by providing two-way radios to all school heads, which will allow them to quickly coordinate with emergency responders.

He also said the municipal government plans to purchase five to eight school buses that will provide free transportation for students and school personnel.

Gica also announced the launch of Saturday tutorial sessions beginning in July. He said each session will last one hour and will accommodate no more than 10 students to allow for more personalized instruction.

Gica said the municipality plans to hold voluntary Sunday Fellowship and Sunday School activities focused on Bible reading and values formation.

"Apan isip inyong Mayor ug usa ka sumusunod ni Jesu-Cristo, gusto nakong dasigon ang matag pamilya ug estudyante nga molambo sa ilang espirituhanong kinabuhi ug moral nga mga prinsipyo," he shared. (SunStar Cebu)