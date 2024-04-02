Dumanjug guns for 3-0 recordin Cabaron Cup

TITLE favorites Dumanjug will gun for its third straight win when it takes on Malabuyoc in the resumption of Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-town basketball tournament on April 6 and 7, 2024 at the Moalboal Covered Court.

Dumanjug, manned by a mixture of young collegiate players and an ex-pro in Jercules Tangkay, won its first two games against Aloguinsan, 85-75, and Ronda, 103-85, the only team to win by double digits so far as most of the games in the annual inter-town tournament have gone down-the-wire.

Tangkay and JR Nalos have also consistently brought up the numbers for Dumanjug, combining for 46 points in their last win against Ronda, a match that was close only in the first two quarters.

On the other hand, it’s going to be a tall order for Malabuyoc as a late collapse against Ronda had it losing, 96-87, last March 16, 2024.

At 2-0, Dumanjug leads Group A, while Aloguinsan is second at 2-1. Ronda and Badian both share third place with 1-2 records, while Argao is last at 0-1.

Meanwhile, Dalaguete, which has a 1-0 record in Group B, will have back-to-back games against Sibonga on April 6 and against Barili on April 7.

The champion in the tournament staged for the celebration of the annual town fiesta, will get a cool P200,000, while the runner-up will pocket P150,000. The third placer earns P100,000, while the fourth-best team will take home P50,000.

The tournament also allows teams to add an import for the cross-over round, giving residents of the basketball-crazy town a chance to see top-notch players in action. (ML)