Dumanjug mayor identified as rider in Minglanilla counterflow crash

THE motorcycle rider captured on dashcam counterflowing and colliding with a van at a U-turn slot along the northbound lane of the National Highway in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla, on Sunday morning, July 19, 2026, has been identified as Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica.

The dashcam footage, which circulated on social media, showed a van driven by Vincent Lacuña making a U-turn at the designated slot when it was struck by the mayor's motorcycle without plate number.

Police from the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station responded after receiving a report of the incident.

However, by the time investigators arrived, the vehicles had already been moved from the scene, making it impossible to document their original positions.

Both parties reportedly agreed to settle the matter privately and chose not to pursue a formal police case. Mayor Gica allegedly agreed to pay for the damage to the van, including its shattered side window.

The mayor reportedly did not seek medical treatment, as he was not seriously injured in the collision.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Gica apologized to the owner and driver of the van for the inconvenience and damage caused.

The mayor said that he will shoulder the full cost of repairing the vehicle.

"Vehicles and property can be repaired or replaced, but human life and safety will always be of far greater importance," he said.

He also apologized to his fellow HPG Tigers members, saying the incident resulted from his own actions and should not be taken as a reflection of the organization's values of discipline, responsibility, and road safety.

"As a member of the HPG Tigers, I likewise extend my sincere apologies to my fellow members and to everyone associated with the organization. This incident arose from my own actions and should not, in any way, be construed as a reflection of the HPG Tigers. It does not reflect the organization’s values of discipline, responsibility, and road safety, which it consistently promotes and upholds. I remain committed to taking full responsibility for my actions and to resolving this matter through the proper process." (AYB)