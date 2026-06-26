Dumanjug mayor: School cellphone ban aims to restore ‘positive values’

FOLLOWING mixed reactions to Dumanjug’s total ban on cellular phones in public schools, Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica said the policy is not merely about prohibiting gadgets but about restoring positive values among the youth.

In a Facebook post on Friday, June 26, 2026, Gica maintained that the ban is intended to help restore students' reading habits, encourage face-to-face interaction, and promote discipline and good character.

“​Dili kini basta-basta nga pagbawal lang apan usa kini ka lakang nga nagtinguha nga mapabalik sa ka maayo sa atong kabatan-onan. Ang atong mga eskwelahan kinahanglan nga mamahimong lugar diin mapalambo ang kinaadman ug maayong pamatasan,” Gica said.

(This is not just a simple prohibition, but a step aimed at bringing our youth back to good condition. Our schools must be places where knowledge is developed and good values and behavior are nurtured.)

The cellphone ban, which took effect on Wednesday, June 24, has drawn mixed reactions online.

Some netizens supported the policy as a way to minimize distractions in schools, while others questioned its implementation and the lack of direct communication between parents and students during emergencies.

Gica assured the public that teachers are still allowed to carry cellphones for official communication and can immediately relay urgent messages between parents and students.

He also said the municipality's police, firefighters, disaster response personnel, and barangay officials remain on standby to respond to emergencies.

“​I know this transformation will not happen overnight, but I am fiercely determined that this is the path we must carve for our youth. I am pursuing this mission with absolute passion and serious commitment,” said Gica.

Gica reiterated that the municipality wants to revive a culture of reading among students by encouraging them to spend their recess, lunch breaks, and free time reading books instead of using gadgets.

Gica also said the policy aims to encourage students to interact with one another in person instead of being preoccupied with their mobile phones.

He added that Dumanjug hopes to produce students who are recognized not only for academic achievement but also for respect, honesty, and discipline. (Gwenyth Borgonia, UV intern)