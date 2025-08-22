Dumanjug mayor to criminals: Surrender by August 28 or face arrest

DUMANJUG Mayor Gungun Gica has set another ultimatum, this time for six days, or until August 28, 2025, for all residents of the town involved in child exploitation to surrender at his office.

Otherwise, he warned, he will have all those reported in the list of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) arrested.

Gica in a social media post on Friday, August 22, 2025, was outraged at a couple accused of forcing their three-year-old child to sell obscene and lewd videos and images to foreigners in exchange for money.

A couple who sought his help was instead arrested after it was discovered that they already had a case filed with the police following a complaint by an 11-year-old child, who was also allegedly used by the couple in pornography, with videos sold to foreigners for P30,000 to P50,000 each.

The mayor’s order to surrender covers individuals involved in rape, child cyberpornography, child trafficking, violence against women and children, and other forms of exploitation.

Gica vowed he would pursue offenders regardless of status or relation, saying: “I don’t care if you’re my relative, my leader, or a barangay or municipal official. I will have you all thrown in jail.”

Gica on August 14 had given until August 17 a deadline for residents involved in illegal drugs and other crimes to surrender and register with their barangay captains.

This initiative, which includes weekly drug testing, aims to help individuals break free from harmful behavior and avoid legal consequences.

Arrests

He said the couple, along with the father of the male suspect (a relative with the middle name Gica and last name Luab), went to his home on August 19, a Tuesday, at noon, perhaps to seek help or to clear their names.

However, Gica did not mention as to what accusations the couple wanted to be cleared.

On the following day, Gica decided to call the police and arrest the couple due to additional complaints.

"But on Monday, I had already had them arrested by our police because of a complaint at the Municipal Social Welfare adn Development Office (MSWDO) from an 11-year-old child who was used by the couple since he was 10 years old. They made video calls on WhatsApp, and their clients, mostly foreigners, gave them P30,000 to P50,000 for each video," stated a portion of Gica's post.

Gica said the woman admitted she had been doing this for a long time, and the child was involved because clients wanted a child.

After the pair were arrested and detained, Gica was visited on Tuesday evening by MSWDO staff.

They reported that according to the victim, there were other victims, including a nine-year-old and the couple's own child who was turning three years old on Friday.

They, too, were part of the illegal scheme and were shown to clients through WhatsApp video calls.

Vow

"I am not afraid to get my hands dirty for the people who are soiling and disrespecting our Dumanjug," Gica said.

"To the people of Dumanjug, I want to be clear: My administration will not tolerate child abuse, rape, child pornography, or drug pushing. We will work tirelessly with our police department and MSWDO to ensure that every criminal who preys on our community is held accountable. We will use every legal resource at our disposal to see that they are brought to justice and that our town remains a safe place for everyone. I will truly have you all imprisoned!"

Warning

Gica issued a strong warning to all offenders, stating that he is not afraid to jail those who harass children, even without a case filed.

He made it clear that he knows all individuals with cases involving rape, child cyber pornography, child trafficking, and violence against women and children, both from this year and previous years.

He gave all offenders, whether they are on the official list of the MSWDO and the Philippine National Police (PNP) or not, until August 28 to surrender.

Gica said that if they do not, they will be arrested on August 29.

“I will wipe out all of you who have no mercy!!!!” he wrote, adding that he would not show leniency to anyone, regardless of their status. “I will not recognize a relative of mine, my leader, or a barangay or municipal official. I will lock all of you up in prison.”

The mayor concluded his message with a firm declaration: “If I have violated any law protecting the children and people of Dumanjug, I am ready to accept any punishment.” (CDF)