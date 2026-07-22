Dumanjug mayor’s license suspended after Cebu motorcycle crash

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) has placed the driver's license of Dumanjug Mayor Efren "Gungun" Gica under a 90-day preventive suspension. The agency also ordered him to explain possible traffic violations connected to a motorcycle crash in Minglanilla, Cebu.

LTO 7 Director Wendel Dinglasan issued a show cause order on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, following the road incident on Sunday, July 19, along the northbound lane of the national highway in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

While the administrative investigation is underway, Gica must surrender his driver's license and personally appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division within five days of receiving the order.

He is also required to submit a verified written explanation along with supporting evidence.

Dinglasan emphasized that issuing the show cause order is a standard administrative step and does not mean a final decision has been made.

"The Land Transportation Office remains committed to enforcing the law fairly, impartially and without exception," Dinglasan said. "Regardless of one's position or status, every motorist is equally accountable under the law, while every respondent is afforded full due process before any final administrative action is taken."

Potential traffic violations

Initial reviews by the LTO show that the crash involved a Toyota Hi-Ace van and Gica's motorcycle.

After examining a viral video of the incident, the agency noted that the motorcycle appeared to be traveling against the normal flow of traffic by moving through a U-turn slot intended for oncoming vehicles.

The LTO stated that evidence points to potential violations of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, including:

Reckless driving under Section 48 of Republic Act (RA) 4136.

Operating a motor vehicle without the prescribed number plate under Section 18.

Being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle under Section 27.

The agency made clear that the administrative case will be decided based on the presented evidence and existing transportation laws.

Mayor responds to allegations

Mayor Gica denied that he intentionally rode his motorcycle without a license plate, explaining that the temporary plate came loose during his ride. He said he removed it and put it inside his bag for safekeeping.

"Nakakita ang mga police sa plate number ug sa mga documents nako, resibo sa motor, certification sa akong motor. Legal na ang akong motor," Gica said during a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday, July 22.

(The police found my license plate number and my documents, including the motorcycle’s official receipt and certification. My motorcycle is legal.)

Gica also dismissed claims that he was taking advantage of his position by riding without a plate.

"Wala sab ko nag-abusar nga nag-ride ko nga way plate number. Natiming lang nga pag-ride nako nagkawil-kawil na ang plate number. Gitangtang lang nako ug gisulod sa bag," he stated.

(I wasn’t abusing the privilege of riding without a license plate. It just so happened that while I was riding, the plate came loose. I removed it and put it in my bag.)

Gica confirmed that police officers took custody of his motorcycle following the crash. Although he was not hospitalized, he received an anti-tetanus shot. He noted that he is experiencing pain in his ribs and when speaking, as he is also recovering from a separate motorcycle trail accident in June and is scheduled for MRI scans on both shoulders.

What happens next

The outcome of the case now rests on the evidence submitted during the 90-day suspension period. Mayor Gica's upcoming appearance before the LTO 7 Operations Division will determine whether formal legal penalties or further administrative sanctions will be applied. DPC