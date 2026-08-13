Dumanjug probes vaccine claim

DUMANJUG Mayor Efren “Gungun” Gica has ordered an investigation into social media posts falsely claiming that a child died after receiving a measles-rubella vaccine, as well as alleged threats against healthcare workers involved in the town’s immunization campaign.

Gica warned that appropriate sanctions will be imposed against those found responsible for spreading misinformation and threatening health workers.

“The circulating posts on Facebook that spread fake news and violent threats against our dedicated health workers from the Dumanjug Primary Care Facility have already reached my desk,” Gica said on Aug. 13, 2026.

He directed the police to identify those behind the posts and alleged threats.

Gica categorically denied that a child had died after receiving the vaccine.

“I want to make this clear to everyone: Walay bata nga namatay sa vaccination diri sa Dumanjug. (No child died from vaccination here in Dumanjug.) This post claiming that a child died because of the Measles vaccine is one hundred percent false and malicious,” he said.

Gica said threats allegedly received by medical workers included the words “tigbason” and “demonyona.” He also said a health worker in Bitoon was allegedly threatened with a knife.

The measles-rubella vaccination campaign has been ongoing since Aug. 10 following its formal launch by the Cebu Provincial Government and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

The campaign targets children aged six months to five years old. The vaccine helps protect against measles and rubella, which can cause serious complications.

Gica said the Municipal Government is enforcing strict medical protocols to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the immunization program.

The Dumanjug Primary Care Facility, in a statement on Aug. 13, condemned violence, intimidation, harassment and threats against healthcare workers.

“We recognize and respect the right of every parent community member to ask questions, raise concerns, and seek clarification regarding health interventions, including immunization. However, no disagreement or concern justifies threats, intimidation, harassment, or violence against health workers,” the facility said.

It added that healthcare workers are performing their duties and should receive the same safety and protection as the patients they serve.

Gica has ordered barangay tanods to escort health teams conducting house-to-house vaccination activities.

He also urged parents to verify information before believing or sharing social media posts about the vaccination campaign and encouraged those with questions or concerns to consult doctors and healthcare workers for accurate information. / ANV