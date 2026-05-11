Dumanjug reigns in 1st Calderon Cup

DUMANJUG crushed Malabuyoc, 97-79, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals to officially claim the championship in the 1st Calderon Cup 21-Under Inter-town Basketball Tournament held at the Jose Macoy Gym in Dumanjug, Cebu, on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Like what it showed in Game One, Thursday, Dumanjug’s dominance began in the third quarter when they established a double-figure lead, 77-66.

Despite Malabuyoc’s repeated attempts to mount a rally, Dumanjug, under the mentorship of Nilo Quirante, remained unfazed and carefully protected their advantage until the end.

Dumanjug’s Renz Nathan Villarojo, who scored 20 points, most of those at the crucial stretch, was named the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Congresswoman Patsy Calderon of Cebu’s 7th District, along with Board Member Paz Rozgoni, personally presented the awards immediately after the match.

The members of the Mythical Five Team were Carl Esquadro (Dumanjug), Cil March Amacna (Alegria), Jake Leo Quim (Malabuyoc) and Jhun Miguel Telmo (Dumanjug).

Congresswoman Calderon vowed to continue the grassroots sports program which intended to provide opportunities to develop the young talents of the youth in her district.

“I am truly happy, satisfied, and excited with the overwhelming success of the very first Calderon Cup. From its successful launching up to the much-awaited Finals, the tournament has become a strong symbol of unity, camaraderie, sportsmanship, and community spirit among the towns of the 7th District,” Calderon stated. / JBM