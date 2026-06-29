Dumanjug schools enforce strict mobile phone ban to boost learning

STUDENTS in the town of Dumanjug, Cebu, are now barred from using mobile phones in schools after Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica ordered a total ban aimed at improving learning and classroom interaction.

The directive takes effect on Monday, June 29, 2026. It represents a significant escalation of the municipality’s efforts to limit cellphone use in classrooms and encourage learners to build more meaningful relationships within school.

The implementation was prompted by the tragic shooting incident in Tacloban City, which claimed the lives of three students and injured several others. The incident was perpetrated by two minors, aged 14 and 15.

Under the new policy, students who bring mobile phones to campus will have their devices confiscated and will not be able to reclaim them until the school year concludes.

“​We want our kids to read, study, and interact with their classmates,” Gica said.

“There are no phones allowed in school. Starting Monday, if a student brings a phone, it will be confiscated and only returned at the end of the school year,” Gica added.

The mayor also said parents who are unwilling to comply with the policy may opt to transfer their children to schools outside Dumanjug.

The policy earlier sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

While many netizens welcomed the measure, saying it could help minimize classroom distractions and improve students' focus and discipline, others raised concerns about communication between students and their parents during emergencies.

Some social media users suggested allowing only basic keypad phones in schools, while others proposed requiring teachers to collect students' mobile phones before classes and return them at the end of the school day.

The mayor reiterated that the strict implementation of the policy aims to restore positive values and discipline among students, stressing that it is not intended to ban gadgets altogether.

“I am doing this not for show (dili para pasikat), but because the current academic standing of our children is truly alarming. We are falling behind, and we need to catch up,” said Gica.

Aside from strengthening security and enforcing local ordinances, the municipality is rolling out several education programs such as offering Saturday tutorial classes in Math, English, and Science for Grades 1 to 12 starting July.

It will also introduce values formation and Bible reading in schools.

Parenting seminars will also be conducted to encourage parents to take a more active role in their children's education and provide regular training for public school teachers.

The municipality is also planning to acquire school buses to improve students' access to schools.

“​We want the youth of Dumanjug to be known everywhere as obedient, honest, helpful, and God-fearing individuals with excellent character. Let's do this together!” said Gica. (DPC)