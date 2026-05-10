Dumanjug sweeps Malabuyoc; bags 1st Calderon Cup title

DUMANJUG crushed Malabuyoc, 97-79, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals to officially claim the championship in the historic 1st Calderon Cup 21-Under Inter-town Basketball Tournament held at the Jose Macoy Gym in Dumanjug, Cebu, on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

​Like what it showed in Game One on Thursday, Dumanjug's dominance began in the third quarter when they established a double-figure lead, 77-66.

​Despite Malabuyoc's repeated attempts to mount a rally, Dumanjug, under the mentorship of Nilo Quirante, remained unfazed and carefully protected their advantage until the end.

​Renz Nathan Villarojo, who scored 20 points, most of those at the crucial stretch, to lead Dumanjug, was named the Finals MVP.

​Congresswoman Patsy Calderon of Cebu's 7th District, along with Board Member Paz Rozgoni, personally presented the awards immediately after the match.

During the awarding ceremony, the Mythical Five of the competition—which began on March 21, 2026—were also honored.

​The members of the mythical five who showed outstanding performance in the elimination and semifinals rounds were ​Carl Esquadro (Dumanjug), ​Cil March Amacna (Alegria), ​Jake Leo Quim (Malabuyoc), and ​Jhun Miguel Telmo (Dumanjug).

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Calderon expressed her satisfaction​with the smooth and peaceful conduct of the tournament.

With this, the representative of the 7th District of Cebu Province was inspired and vowed to continue the grassroots sports program, which intended to provide opportunities to develop the young talents of the youth in her district.

​In her speech during the ceremony, Calderon said she's very thankful to the mayors and local government officials for their unwavering support of the program. She also commended the organized management of the month-long tournament.

​"I am truly happy, satisfied, and excited with the overwhelming success of the very first Calderon Cup. From its successful launching up to the much-awaited Finals, the tournament has become a strong symbol of unity, camaraderie, sportsmanship, and community spirit among the towns of the 7th District," Calderon stated.

"More importantly, we are already seeing the positive impact of this tournament through the improved basketball skills of our young players and the discovery of promising talents who may soon earn varsity scholarship opportunities," she added. (JBM)