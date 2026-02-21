Dumanjug to host Calderon Cup opening

THE town of Dumanjug will host the opening ceremony of the 1st Calderon Cup Inter-Town 21-Under basketball tournament on March 21, 2026.

The tournament will feature eight teams from towns in the 7th District of Cebu Province, and it will run for about two months.

During a meeting held at the Moalboal Municipal Hall on Friday, Feb. 20, all teams submitted their final player lineups before the deadline.

Christopher Co of Dumanjug said the town is ready to host the event. He added that the tournament will give young players a chance to show their skills and improve their game.

The eight participating towns are Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Alegria, Malabuyoc, and Ginatilan.

The opening program will begin with a parade of the teams and their muses. Local officials, including Congresswoman Patsy Calderon, are expected to attend the event, along with town mayors and other guests.

The teams are divided into two groups. Each group will play in a double round-robin format, which means every team will face the other teams in its group twice.

After the elimination round, the top team in each group will go directly to the semifinals, while the second- and third-place teams will compete in crossover quarterfinal games to decide the remaining semifinal spots.

Winners of the tournament will receive trophies and cash prizes. The competition is part of the Grassroots Sports Development Program of Congresswoman Calderon.

The event is organized by a committee led by Atty. Ramil Abing, with Jun Migallen as commissioner and Rey Cañete as deputy commissioner. / JBM