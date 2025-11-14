Dumanjug tops Cebu list in alleged budget insertions of P100 billion

IF FORMER Ako Bicol Party-list representative Elizaldy Co’s allegations are accurate, Cebu emerges as one of the most heavily funded provincial recipients in the alleged P100 billion in “secret insertions” in the 2025 national budget.

The province has been allocated sprawling, high-cost road networks, tourism corridors, and barangay connectors worth about P7.58 billion. These were embedded into the General Appropriations Act of 2025.

Cebu does not have the biggest single allocation, but the province has the densest clusters and the widest geographic spread of projects in Co’s list.

The breakdown shows the town of Dumanjug in southern Cebu as the largest recipient, with P3.23 billion across 18 projects. Sibonga follows with P1.05 billion, along with major corridor allocations such as the P750 million Santander–Barili–Toledo road segment.

Substantial multimillion entries also appear in Barili, Malabuyoc, Carcar City, Argao, Badian, and Pinamungahan. Smaller but numerous allocations are scattered across Carmen, Compostela, Medellin, San Remigio, Moalboal, Dalaguete, Samboan, Catmon, Bogo City, Oslob, and Cebu City.

The projects range from P20 million barangay connectors to P150 million to P380 million road packages.

Several cities, municipalities, and barangays appear multiple times across the list. A bridge project in Talisay City and an airstrip in Dalaguete are also included.

In the bidded portion, at least five road construction projects worth P310 million have been bid out, with contractors that include RCV Villamor Construction, Ascentia Construction Inc., DM Ventures Construction and QM Builders. Most of these projects have yet to start.

However, the largest clusters — totaling P7.27 billion — consist of projects whose bidding status or Department of Public Works and Highways listing cannot be independently verified. These account for most of the alleged insertions tied to Cebu. (EHP)