Dumanjug vice mayor defends brother, supporters back Gungun on social media

DUMANJUG Vice Mayor Erwin Gica came to the defense of his brother, Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica, after a viral video showed the mayor striking the father of a cyberpornography victim — a clip that has since prompted an investigation by the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR 7).

Supporters of the mayor also praised his actions on his Facebook page.

In a statement released Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, the vice mayor said the mayor’s actions were driven by instinct and paternal outrage, not abuse of power.

“Mayor Gungun’s actions were not borne out of malice or abuse of authority. They were the instinctive reaction of a father confronted with the unspeakable pain of knowing that his daughter was targeted,” Vice Mayor Gica said.

The vice mayor urged the public, the media and investigators to view the incident “not through the narrow lens of politics, but through the broader perspective of human decency, parental instinct, and the sanctity of family.”

He stressed that Mayor Gica has served the town with “honest leadership and compassion” and that his track record should not be dismissed because of the incident.

“For the record, we stand united behind Mayor Gungun — as a public servant, as a brother, and as a father,” he said, while expressing full support for the CHR’s ongoing inquiry and calling for fairness.

The video, which was posted by the mayor on his social media page, showed him confronting and hitting the man believed to be the father of a victim in a cyberpornography case.

Mayor Gica later explained his actions were born out of frustration over the harm caused to the child and other victims. The post has since gained over 509,000 views and 4,300 shares.

In a separate statement in Cebuano, the mayor said he respects the CHR’s role and is willing to cooperate with investigators. He added that he remains committed to protecting the human rights of Dumanjug residents, especially minors.

Support pours in online

The controversy has sparked debate, but many netizens have voiced their support for the mayor, flooding his Facebook page with comments defending his actions.

“Let CHR do their job and just continue what you’re doing, Mayor Gungun. We, Dumanjuganons stand with you,” one user said.

Another criticized the CHR’s prompt reaction, saying in Cebuano: “The CHR is quick to react to incidents like that, but if the mayor hadn’t done what he did, I doubt they would even know what really happened.”

Others said the mayor’s actions were justified.

“What you did was right, mayor — it might put a stop to others who keep doing wrong,” one comment read in Cebuano.

Another user added, “Keep it up, Mayor Gungun, for a peaceful Dumanjug. We are on your side when it comes to peace and order.”

The CHR 7 will dispatch a team of investigators to verify the incident.

The probe will include seeking statements from the victim’s family, the victims themselves, and the mayor. Due process will be observed throughout the investigation, CHR 7 Director Arvin Odron said in an earlier report.

If the allegations are found to be true, Odron said the CHR will act accordingly, given its mandate to ensure government officials uphold human rights standards. / CDF