Dumanjug welcomes investigation amid alleged P100B budget insertions

DUMANJUG, Cebu Mayor Gungun Gica is opening all municipal documents and infrastructure sites to investigation as Cebu becomes one of the focal points in the alleged multibillion-peso insertions in the 2025 national budget.

Former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co earlier released a list of what he claims are P100 billion worth of “secret insertions” introduced during the 2024 bicameral conference committee (bicam) deliberations.

Based on this list, Cebu stands out with around P7.58 billion in allocations, the widest and densest project spread among the provinces flagged.

Dumanjug appears at the top of the list with P3.23 billion across 18 projects, ranging from major road links to tourism corridors.

Amid the growing national conversation, Gica underscored that Dumanjug welcomes full scrutiny.

"Transparency is our best protection, and Dumanjug is ready to open all documents, inspection reports, and project sites," he said on his facebook post on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

To support this, the mayor has formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for a comprehensive inventory of all flood control and infrastructure projects associated with the town.

He welcomed an independent audit by the COA, DPWH, and any authorized investigating body, stating that all projects in the municipality are accounted for and open for inspection.

Co’s list shows substantial allocations across Cebu’s towns and cities. Among the largest entries:

Dumanjug leads with P3.23 billion across 18 projects, followed by Sibonga with P1.05 billion. One of the largest corridor segments is the P750 million Santander–Barili–Toledo road. Other towns with substantial entries include Barili, Malabuyoc, Carcar City, Argao, Badian and Pinamungajan.

Smaller but numerous allocations appear across both the north and south, including Carmen, Compostela, Medellin, San Remigio, Moalboal, Dalaguete, Samboan, Catmon, Bogo City, Oslob and Cebu City.

The projects range from P20 million barangay connectors to larger P150 million to P380 million road packages. A Talisay City bridge and a Dalaguete airstrip also appear on the list.

At least five projects worth P310 million have been bid out, though most have not yet started.

The largest clusters, about P7.27 billion, cannot be independently confirmed through bidding records or DPWH listings.

Malacañang has denied wrongdoing, and the Marcos administration has formed an Independent Commission on Infrastructure to investigate questionable spending patterns nationwide.

Gica also highlighted Dumanjug’s recent disaster performance, noting that the town recorded zero casualties and minimal damage during Typhoon Tino.

"We remain committed to strengthening mitigation measures for our people.” (CAV)