Dumanjug wins Game 1; eyes championship clinch tonight

DESPITE the strong crowd support for their opponents, Dumanjug displayed composure and sharp execution in defeating host team Malabuyoc in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals of the Calderon Cup 21-Under Inter-Town Basketball Tournament on Friday, May 8, 2026.



Jhun Miguel Telmo and TJ Tejedor emerged as Dumanjug’s deadly weapons as the team prepares to host Game 2 tonight, Saturday.



The 18-year-old Telmo delivered a double-double performance with 19 points, highlighted by two three-pointers, along with 18 rebounds, while Tejedor also chipped in 18 points.



Cleveron Jay Fernandez also finished in double figures with 10 points and three assists.

Tonight, Dumanjug, under coach Nilo Quirante, will attempt to wrap up the series and carve its name in history as the first-ever champion of the Calderon Cup, a competition organized under the grassroots development program of Congresswoman Patsy Calderon in Cebu Province’s seventh district.



Despite the loss, Malabuyoc remains hopeful of extending the series to a deciding Game 3 and bringing it back to its home court.