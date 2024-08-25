Dumanjug’s audio van for Pasigarbo catches fire

DUMANJUG delegate's audio van caught fire hours before the start of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 at Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica, in a Facebook post, said the fire "completely destroyed" the audio van.

"However, I have some unfortunate news to share. Just a few minutes ago, the audio van accidentally caught fire and was completely destroyed. I know this is an incredibly difficult setback, especially considering the countless hours you invested to make this happen," read a portion of his Facebook post.