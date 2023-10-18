Dump truck hits store, water pipe in road accident in Cebu City barangay

A DUMP truck fell on its side and struck a store and a water pipe in Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, around midnight on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Roberto Bihag, 40, the driver of the dump truck from Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, told Police Staff Sergeant Gringo Muldez of Talamban Police Station that he was traveling to Talamban when the dump truck's brake suddenly failed, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then rolled onto its side and struck a water pipe and a store that was being rented by a certain Orlando Gerardo, 57.

Nobody was hurt in the accident.

Damage to the store was estimated at P200,000.