DENR-EMB 7 halts Cebu City garbage operations at SRP

THE Cebu City Government’s garbage operations at the South Road Properties (SRP) violated environmental regulations after the area was used as a waste transfer and dumping site without the required permits, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7.

The DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 issued a cease and desist order (CDO) against Cebu City’s garbage operations at the SRP on June 7, 2026, after finding environmental violations, EMB 7 Clearance and Permitting Division Chief Rizalina Saberon said during a press conference Thursday, June 18.

Saberon said the City committed violations in operating the site and was called to a technical conference to address the issue.

Permit issues

Saberon clarified that the site can no longer operate as a garbage transfer station, although the City may continue cleanup and hauling operations to remove accumulated waste from the area in line with commitments made during the technical conference.

Cebu City’s use of the SRP for waste operations has faced opposition from the DENR. On Jan. 15, the EMB rejected the City’s request to use Pond A at the SRP as a temporary garbage transfer station, citing environmental risks and the site’s noncompliance with Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

The agency also said the area was not authorized for garbage transfer or disposal activities.

Despite the denial, waste continued to be brought to the SRP after the closure of Prime Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) Cebu in Barangay Binaliw following a garbage-slide incident on Jan. 8 that killed 36 people.

Saberon said the agency investigated complaints about garbage accumulation at the SRP and found the area was being used for activities not covered by environmental permits.

Cleanup timetable

She said Cebu City officials committed during the technical conference to clean up the area and transfer the accumulated waste to a permitted disposal facility.

According to Saberon, the city was given 60 to 90 days to clear the site because of the large volume of waste that had accumulated at the SRP.

“We have been continuously monitoring the area and we have observed that they are already hauling the garbage, particularly to Aloguinsan,” she said.

DENR 7 Director Laudemir Salac said the agency has adopted a stricter approach in reviewing projects following several environmental controversies in recent years, including issues involving structures built within protected areas near the Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

He said the incident served as a lesson for both local government units and environmental regulators, leading to tighter enforcement of environmental safeguards and land-use regulations.

Mixed waste concern

Saberon said the SRP does not have a permit to operate as a landfill or dumping site.

She added that inspectors found mixed waste at the site, a practice prohibited under RA 9003.

“The area is not a dumping site and based on reports, the wastes were mixed, which is not allowed. There should be proper segregation of solid waste,” she said.

Asked whether Cebu City sought permission from the DENR before using the SRP as a transfer station, Saberon said the EMB did not authorize such an operation.

She explained that facilities intended for waste processing, transfer or recovery must secure environmental clearances and comply with the Environmental Impact Statement System under Presidential Decree 1586.

“Any activity that has potential environmental impacts or pollution concerns must secure the appropriate environmental clearances. Depending on the capacity, they may need either a certificate of non-coverage or an environmental compliance certificate,” she said.

Saberon said that if Cebu City plans to convert the SRP facility into a permanent materials recovery facility or waste processing center, it must first complete the required permitting process.

Search for long-term solutions

DENR officials acknowledged the difficulties faced by Cebu City following the suspension of PWS Cebu operations.

The City Government did not immediately use the SRP as a waste transfer station. It first dumped at a private landfill owned by Asian Energy Systems in Barangay Polog, Consolacion.

The landfill later stopped accepting waste from Cebu City in February, reportedly due to payment issues and the lack of a memorandum of agreement. Afterward, the City turned to SRP’s Pond A as a temporary transfer station, where barangay trucks unloaded their waste and private haulers transported it to Aloguinsan.

Saberon said the closure of the PWS Cebu facility created major challenges for local governments in Metro Cebu, particularly Cebu City, which generates the largest volume of waste in the region.

“We all know that when Binaliw suddenly stopped operating, it had a very big impact on the disposal of solid waste in Cebu City and neighboring local government units,” she said.

She said alternative disposal facilities remain limited, while several proposed sanitary landfills are still under development or awaiting clearance to operate.

Saberon said the DENR recognizes the challenges faced by local governments but stressed that environmental laws must still be observed.

“We understand the challenges of waste management in Cebu City, but we also have to ensure compliance with environmental regulations,” she said.

The agency will continue monitoring activities at the SRP to determine whether the area is being used solely for cleanup operations or for waste-processing activities that require additional permits, she said.

Earlier, Cebu City officials said they were implementing a “no-touch ground policy” at the SRP while continuing efforts to remove the remaining garbage stockpile.

Under the proposed system, garbage collected by barangays and the Department of Public Services will be unloaded directly into large hauling trucks through an elevated ramp, eliminating the need to stockpile waste on the ground before transport to disposal facilities.

City officials said they are confident the stockpile will be cleared before Mayor Nestor Archival’s State of the City Address on July 6.

As cleanup operations continue, the DENR maintained that Cebu City’s long-term solution must involve the use of duly permitted facilities and compliance with waste segregation requirements and environmental regulations. / CAV & BEJAY TABAYAG, BENEDICTO COLLEGE INTERN