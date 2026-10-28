‘Dune: Part Three’ releases final trailer ahead of December premiere

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for “Dune: Part Three,” the concluding installment of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s epic science fiction trilogy.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, the film is set nearly two decades after Paul takes control of the Imperium. Now an emperor facing rebellion, betrayal and visions of his empire’s collapse, Paul must confront the consequences of his rule as a sweeping conspiracy unfolds.

The film also stars Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson and Javier Bardem, among others.

Based on the novels of Frank Herbert, “Dune: Part Three” is scheduled to open in Philippine cinemas and IMAX on Dec. 16, with sneak previews on Dec. 15 / JAT S