Duplicate serial number emerges in Tacloban school shooting gun probe

A .38-CALIBER pistol registered to a security agency based in Cebu City may have had its serial number duplicated and was allegedly the firearm used in the shooting of students at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, 2026.

According to Police Colonel Ermer Cinco, chief of the Regional Civil Security Unit Central Visayas (RCSU 7), they immediately coordinated with the security agency after obtaining information about the serial number and the agency that owned the firearm.

Their investigation found that a firearm bearing the same serial number as the one reportedly used in the Tacloban mass shooting had been deployed with the agency’s security personnel in the province of Bohol.

The RCSU-Bohol Field Unit then conducted a post-inspection and confirmed that the firearm was indeed in Bohol and was still being used by one of the agency’s security guards.

As a result, RCSU 7 ordered the turnover of the firearm for ballistic examination. The results will be compared with the ballistic examination conducted by Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas to determine which of the two firearms is the original.

The RCSUs of Western Visayas and Central Visayas have also launched a deeper investigation into how the two firearms came to bear the same serial number.

Investigators are looking into several possible scenarios behind the duplication. One possibility is that the original firearm was lost and replaced with another weapon that was given the same serial number. Another possibility is that the duplication was done intentionally to allow the security agency to avoid the cost of registering another firearm with the Philippine National Police. (AYB)