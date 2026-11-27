Andy Taylor, guitarist and songwriter of British pop-rock band Duran Duran, has died.

His family and former bandmates confirmed his death on Nov. 23, following complications from metastatic prostate cancer.

Taylor, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, was 65.

He co-wrote several of Duran Duran’s best-known songs, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio” and “Girls on Film.”

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Wilson-Taylor, and their four children.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad, and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family,” his wife said in a statement. / TRC S