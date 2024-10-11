Durano eyes congressional seat

IT WILL be another round of Frasco-Durano match in Cebu’s fifth district for the May 2025 elections as Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano will be vying for the fifth district congressional seat.

Durano will be challenging the incumbent Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco.

Durano is running independently.

“To run as an independent is reflective of my administration in Danao City. We have achieved so much despite of standing fiercely and reasonably independent, especially in the local political dynamics,” said Durano in a press release on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

His father, incumbent Vice Mayor Ramon Durano, will be running as mayor.

The vice mayor said he will continue to work to provide jobs and economic opportunities in the city.

“We shall continue to transform Danao City as the beacon of progress in the north,” he said. / PR