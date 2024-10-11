Cebu

Durano eyes congressional seat

ASPIRANTS. Bakud Party, led by incumbent Vice Mayor Nito Durano (fourth from left), who is running for Mayor of Danao City, and incumbent Mayor Thomas Mark Mix Durano (fifth from lef, who will be running for Congressman of the 5th District, held a press conference as they announce their slate at the Durano Residence in Danao City on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Also present at the press conference were incumbent City Councilor Carmen Ivy Durano, who is running for Vice Mayor; Binky Durano-Sybico, who will be running for Board Member in the 5th District; Dr. Adriane Pilones running for board member in the 5th district and Ramon “Red” Durano, who is running for Mayor of Poro, Camotes Island. / Juan Carlo de Vela
IT WILL be another round of Frasco-Durano match in Cebu’s fifth district for the May 2025 elections as Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano will be vying for the fifth district congressional seat.

Durano will be challenging the incumbent Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco.

Durano is running independently.

“To run as an independent is reflective of my administration in Danao City. We have achieved so much despite of standing fiercely and reasonably independent, especially in the local political dynamics,” said Durano in a press release on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

His father, incumbent Vice Mayor Ramon Durano, will be running as mayor.

The vice mayor said he will continue to work to provide jobs and economic opportunities in the city.

“We shall continue to transform Danao City as the beacon of progress in the north,” he said. / PR

