Durano unveils infrastructure plans, other big-ticket projects for Danao

DANAO City will be more accessible to the public once all its planned projects, including the Metro Cebu rail projects, are completed.

This was among the highlights presented by Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano in his State of the City Address that he delivered at the Danao City Civic Center on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Durano said a 56.9-kilometer Metro Cebu Rail project is set to be built, and it will connect the cities of Naga and Danao.

The new rail project is in addition to the Metro Cebu Expressway project, which is still unfinished.

Durano said the proposal for the creation of the Metro Cebu Rail Project is already in the pipeline, according to the national government.

The local chief executive also announced the construction of the Danao City Circumference Road, which the local government unit targets to finish in two to three years.

“The construction of the Danao City Circumference Road will provide efficient access for residents in mountain barangays to the city proper,” he said.

Other projects

The City is also eyeing the construction of the Danao City Sports Complex and Convention Center, retirement village, logistics warehouses, wellness hub, a techno-business park, and retail malls and stores such as SM, Mr. DIY, Cebu Landmasters Inc., and Toyota Danao.

Durano also unveiled plans for the construction of satellite markets in the areas of Maslog, Guinsay, Guinacot, and Dunggoan, set to be finished by 2026.

Danao City is also set to have its own Cebu Doctors’ University, which Durano said will be established in the barangay of Guinsay.

Durano told the attendees of his Soca to expect more business investments in Danao City with the establishment of an Information Technology and Business Process Management park in the next three to five years to create more job opportunities for Danawanons.

Durano also expressed his plans for rejuvenating existing spaces to breathe new life into the city, including the development of a senior citizen park and various green spaces that aim to provide a safe place for community members.

The local chief executive highlighted the need for strong collaboration between the community, stakeholders, and professionals to realize these ambitious plans. He called on all sectors to work together, leveraging their unique strengths to drive the city’s progress.

Durano assured the public that the local government will become more open to dialogue with the community to ensure everyone is involved.

All these plans are part of the roadmap for Danao leading to the year 2028, with the vision of making the city sustainable and globally competitive.

“We will not just be an ordinary city three to five years from now, but we will be a model city for other cities and municipalities in Cebu, the Visayas region – a livable and resilient city with advanced and competent Danawanon citizens,” said Durano.

Accomplishments

The mayor highlighted some of his administration’s major achievements, which include the creation of a digital roadmap to cater to more services in the city, improving community service with the expanded aid program ranging from educational, burial, medical, and housing assistance, ongoing rehabilitation of the Danao City Public Market, providing more job opportunities, and aggressive promotion of investment programs for the local economy.

Durano also outlined in his report his administration’s efforts to scale up tourism and environmental conservation efforts, improve peace and order initiatives, enrich youth involvement, strengthen the executive and legislative relationship, and implement disaster preparedness programs. / JERRY YUBAL, VSU INTERN & CHAMIE GRADO, UP TACLOBAN INTERN