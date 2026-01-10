Durant passes Chamberlain in scoring list

KEVIN Durant passed Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the National Basketball Association (NBA)’s all-time scoring list after a three-pointer in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 (PH time).

Durant only needed 15 points going into the game to eclipse Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points. Durant’s jumper with 7:57 left in the third gave him 31,422.

Dirk Nowitzki is sixth on the career list with 31,560 points.

Durant, 37, is in his 18th NBA season and is a 15-time All-Star. He also surpassed 8,000 career rebounds. / RSC