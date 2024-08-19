Durham lifts Meralco over Magnolia five

MANILA – The Meralco Bolts prevailed in the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) first game of the 49th season with a 99-94 win against Magnolia on Sunday night, Aug. 18, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Allen Durham was successful in his return to the Meralco franchise after two years with the B.League’s Ryukyu Golden Kings as he led the way for the Bolts with 20 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, and

one steal.

The six-foot-six forward showed his improved perimeter game by going 3-for-5 from beyond the old perimeter arc.

However, Meralco still had to heave a sigh of relief as a four-pointer nearly won it for Magnolia.

Down by three with 10 seconds left, Tre Robinson tried to go for the win by attempting a four-pointer, but his long-range bomb just hit the back iron, and Durham hit two free throws to ice the win.

Chris Banchero, who made history by hitting the PBA’s first-ever official four-point shot, led the Bolts’ locals with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Banchero scored the historic attempt with 10:25 left in the second quarter.

Banchero got the ball from deep into the left wing off a drive-and-kick from Durham and scored the four-point shot against the outstretched arms of Jerrick Ahanmisi.

Before that, Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino tried their luck from 27 feet out but to no avail.

Mark Barroca thought he had it in the first quarter when he scored a stop-and-pop long tom also from the left wing, but the referees ruled that he stepped on the four-point line and his shot only counted for three.

Paul Lee, who many thought would hit one first, only made his first career four-pointer early in the fourth quarter, the third to do so in the game.

Jolo Mendoza, the other player who hit a four for Meralco, and Newsome each added 13 markers.

Mendoza finished 4-for-4 from the field, all from at least 22 feet away.

Mendoza joined Banchero in the four-pointer list when he made one from the right wing off the glass late in the second, which turned out to be marginal as Meralco entered halftime ahead, 43-39.

Robinson led Magnolia with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

How they scored:

MERALCO 99 - Durham 20, Bancheroo 14, Newsome 13, Mendoza 13, Hodge 12, Quinto 9, Black 6, Rios 3, Pasaol 3, Cansino 2, Bates 2, Pascual 2, Caram 0, Torres 0.

MAGNOLIA 94 - Robinson 29, Sangalang 17, Lee 14, Barroca 9, Lucero 7, Ahanmisi 6, Delka Rosa 5, Laput 4, Mendoza 3, Abueva 0, Dionisio 0, Escoto 0.

Quarterscores: 16-12, 43-39, 74-63, 99-94. / PNA