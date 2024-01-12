Duros Group holds 11th State of Duros Address

Duros Hotels witnessed expansion with the inauguration of One Tectona Hotel in Liloan. The Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, meanwhile, concluded the year with an impressive record of 229 events and introduced the new culinary gem, Restorante Trinidad.

In terms of development, Duros Development Corp. wrapped up projects amounting to P1.8 Billion, solidifying its status with a PCAB Triple A License.

Beyond real estate and development, subsidiaries such as Cebu Eco-Thermal Horizon Inc., San-Vic Agro-Builders, San-Vic Traders, Inc., Divine Life Institute of Cebu, Inc., San-Vic Foodchain Corp., and several other companies under Duros Group of Companies showcased substantial improvements, affirming their diversified growth.

The Rafaelito and Fe Barino Foundation also made significant contributions in 2023, sponsoring scholarships for five seminarians and distributing nearly a thousand bundles of joy to families in Cuaming Island. Additionally, spiritual nourishment programs were extended to various individuals and institutions, reflecting the group’s dedication to holistic community development.

Anticipated projects for 2024 include the Resort Residences Project and the Premier Beachfront Development in DaanBantayan, Cebu.

“Each achievement is a testament to our collective determination and dedication as a dynamic family enterprise. Guided by the belief that we are only stewards of God’s blessings,” shared Barino.

The Duros Group looks forward to 2024 with growth driven by excellence, guided by faith in God. By tradition, the State of Duros Address is held on the first Friday of the year.