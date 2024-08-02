Dusit Thani hosts ‘Flavors of Thailand,’ celebrates intricate beauty of Thai cuisine

Filipinos have developed a diverse palate, largely as an upshot of the international influences that have made their way to the country’s shores, particularly Cebuano shores.

Cebu’s increasingly dynamic culinary landscape is a wonder to behold, having been introduced to more international flavors brought forth by some of the most prominent hotels in the province, with Dusit Thani at the helm.

In celebration of its heritage as the only Thai resort in Cebu, the resort held a three-day culinary event called “Four Hands, Two Minds, One Flavor” that featured its world-class Thai master chefs, who taught and presented authentic Thai dishes as well as culinary creations they curated themselves. The event ran from July 19 to 21, 2024.

Chef Suthin Songmuang and Chef Krit Pinusuay were more than eager to share their culture and give guests an unforgettable culinary experience, as well as a glimpse of their beloved homeland, Thailand. On its first day, diners were offered a six-course dinner, specially made and served at Dusit Thani.

The tables were graced with a trio of starters such as Tuna Miang Kham Yam Som-O, Yun Nua Yang, and E-San Tord. The main course was a delectable array of seafood dishes: Goong Mung Korn Prik Thai Dam, featuring lobster, capsicum, and black pepper, and Neau Hong Nam Prik Goong Siab, a Phuket-style braised beef cheek complemented with an array of other ingredients.

On the second day, the “Taste of Thailand - Authentic Cooking Class” took place, and guests were able to learn step-by-step how to prepare a three-course dinner of staple Thai dishes served at Dusit Thani. Chef Suthin and Chef Krit demonstrated how to make Yum Som-O, Gaeng Khiao Waan Gai, and their best-seller, mango sticky rice.

The masterclass provided participants not only with an interactive experience but also invited them to indulge in creating some of Thailand’s beloved dishes.

The culinary event not only introduced the vibrant culinary culture of Thailand but also allowed participants and diners to get a glimpse of Thailand’s beautiful culture, which has enticed people from all over the world.