Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu organizes first Aquathlon for Global Wellness Day

Every participant, regardless of age or experience, brought their best to the race. In the Overall Winners for Women (13 & Over), Karen Manayon clinched the gold, while John Michael Lalimos took the top spot in the Overall Winners for Men (13 & Over). Among the Novice categories, Maria Yaffa Athenna Suarin won gold for Girls (8 & Under) and Amaia Catalina Gica topped the Girls (9 to 10) category. Patrick Brian Howell II secured gold for Boys (8 & Under), with Elijah Alexander Emong winning in the Boys (9 to 10) group.

In the Short Distance events, Jashiva Earl Arsua won gold for Girls (10 & Under), Kaia Christiana Gica for Girls (11 to 12) and Elizza Maureen Ecalla for Women (13 to 15). For the boys, Atreo James Tagara claimed the gold for Boys (10 & Under), Zackary Angelo Da Silva for Boys (11 to 12) and Raio Habana for Men (13 to 15).

In the Long Distance categories, Charity Faith Encabo won gold for Women (13 to 15), Venice Larah Herbias for Women (16 to 19) and Khimberly Paquibot for Women (20 to 29). Urie Hondradr topped the Women (30 to 39) category, Alice Quizeo for Women (40 to 49) and Luisita Jadulco for Women (50 & Over). For the men, Bryle Villahermosa secured the gold for Men (13 to 15), Kian Mikhail Manabat for Men (16 to 19) and Fidel Victor Redillas for Men (20 to 29). Welmar Saavedra won gold in the Men (30 to 39) category, Roldan Calda in the Men (40 to 49) and Romulo Rosell in the Men (50 & Over) category.

Aside from the thrill of competition, the Aquathlon was a celebration of community and wellness. Participants, organizers and spectators came together in the spirit of camaraderie, supporting each other and celebrating the achievements of all who took part.

At Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, surrounded by the beauty of nature, the event served as a reminder of the importance of staying active and healthy, inspiring everyone to pursue their fitness goals with passion and determination. The Dusit Wellfest aims to inspire and empower individuals to prioritize their health and well-being, contributing positively to the community’s overall fitness and vitality. S