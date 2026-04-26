DustBia marks anniversary with free fuel for PUJ drivers

LOVETEAM Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera, collectively known as DustBia, marked their first anniversary by providing free gasoline to jeepney drivers in Manila.

The celebration was held at Palacio de Maynila in Malate on April 17, 2026. The pair also had a customized jeepney that offered free rides to commuters.

“Alam naman natin na may oil crisis ngayon… hindi niyo talaga hinayaan na hindi kayo makatulong sa mga tao,” Yu told their supporters.

Fans, including overseas Filipino workers, contributed to the initiative.

“Yung pagmamahalan nating lahat, nakakarating siya sa ibang taong nangangailangan rin,” de Vera said. / TRC