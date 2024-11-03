Dutch companies ship 110 water bladders to Cebu, Bayawan

FOUR Dutch water companies shipped a donation of 110 water bladders to Cebu and Bayawan, Negros Oriental in the last week of October 2024.

The water bladders, transported in four container vans, will be distributed among partner water districts of the Performance Enhancement Water Utilities in the Philippines (Pewup) and the Cagayan De Oro City Water District.

The donating companies — Brabant Water, Dunea, WMD, and Evides — aim to bolster emergency response efforts by ensuring a reliable water supply during crises when conventional systems may falter. These water bladders — flexible and collapsible containers designed for storing and transporting water — are crucial for maintaining access to clean water in affected communities during natural disasters or other emergencies.

Additional water bladders will be distributed to Pewup’s satellite partners.

Pewup is one of the 19 Water Operator Partnerships under phase two of the WaterWorX Programme.

WaterWorX is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and all 10 Dutch water companies, aiming to provide access to drinking water and sanitation to 10 million impoverished people worldwide by 2030.

This effort responds to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. For more information about Pewup and its initiatives in the Philippine water sector, one can visit their Facebook page Pewup.