THE Netherlands is looking to strengthen its partnership with the Philippines on water management, climate resilience and sustainable development, with Cebu emerging as a key center for collaboration.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Philippines Roderick Wols said the two countries must build on their 75 years of diplomatic relations to address shared challenges in water, climate and food security.

Speaking at the “Connected by Water: From Water Challenges to Opportunities Through 75 Years of Dutch-Philippine Cooperation” forum at Casino Español de Cebu on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, Wols underscored the importance of collaboration among government, businesses, academe and civil society.

He said the Netherlands, which has extensive experience in managing water-related challenges, is ready to share its expertise with the Philippines.

“Cebu and other parts of the Visayas, much like the Netherlands, are highly vulnerable to climate change,” Wols said.

“We have not only had to face the effects of climate change; we have learned to manage and adapt to them,” he added.

Wols said Cebu’s economic growth and its role as a gateway to the Visayas and the rest of the world underscore the need to bring water-related solutions beyond Metro Manila.

“Central Visayas, with Cebu as its economic powerhouse, has become the fastest growing regional economy in the country,” Wols said.

“Cebu is a rapidly emerging global gateway, connecting the Visayas to the world,” he added.

Cooperation

The Netherlands and the Philippine Association of Water Districts (Pawd) have been implementing collaborative projects for more than a decade, Wols said.

One ongoing initiative, “Source-to-Sink: Gender Disaggregated Data on Water Access in the Visayas,” examines the links between water access, gender and development.

The study aims to help Pawd and local governments craft policies that ensure equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

Wols also cited the Philippines-Netherlands Sustainable Water Infrastructure Network, launched by the Dutch Embassy in May.

The network brings together Philippine and Dutch organizations from government, business, academe, civil society and development institutions to exchange knowledge, discuss policies and develop project partnerships.

The embassy plans to expand the platform in the coming years, he said.

Projects

Wols cited several Dutch organizations involved in water-related initiatives in the Philippines, including Haskoning, The Ocean Cleanup and Vitens Evides International (Vei).

Haskoning’s project in Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan, was recognized as one of the Ten Outstanding Local Governance Programs in the Galing Pook Awards.

The project uses nature-based solutions to protect the village from threats posed by Manila Bay, highlighting the value of investing in green infrastructure rather than short-term solutions, Wols said.

The Ocean Cleanup is also working to address plastic pollution in Cebu. The organization has removed 65 million kilograms of trash from the environment worldwide and aims to eliminate 90 percent of floating ocean plastic pollution by 2040, Wols said.

Meanwhile, Vei partners with local water operators to improve access to safe and reliable drinking water, drawing on Dutch expertise in water management and utility performance.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The forum coincided with the Philippines and the Netherlands’ 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Wols described the Netherlands as an important Philippine partner, citing its position as the country’s second-largest trading partner and export market in Europe, as well as one of its top investors.

He also highlighted the contributions of Filipino seafarers and nurses in the Netherlands.

“This is a relationship we must cherish and do our utmost to make even stronger,” Wols said.

He also underscored Cebu’s importance to Dutch-Philippine cooperation, citing the presence of Dutch companies and water-related organizations represented at the forum. / DPC