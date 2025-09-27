Duterte camp ‘twisted facts’ on ICC release bid

MALACAÑANG on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, slammed the camp of former President Rodrigo Duterte for distorting facts related to his request for interim release from the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was after Duterte’s legal counsel Nicholas Kaufman, in a redacted document dated Friday, Sept. 26, relayed to the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber 1 the alleged position of the Philippine government, citing the recent statement made by Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

Kaufman told the ICC that Malacañang would not oppose Duterte’s interim release plea, based on Castro’s remarks that “Vice President Sara Duterte seemed to benefit from her travels abroad after she said that a third country already expressed approval to host her father.”

In a statement, Castro said Kaufman “appears to have mastered the art of twisting some facts,” recalling his previous claim that the ICC had no objection to the request for Duterte’s interim release, a claim contracted by the prosecutor’s opposition filing.

“He had done this action before when he asserted that the ICC prosecutor had no objection with former President Duterte’s request for an interim release. However, after the ICC prosecutor filed an opposition, it was revealed to be his false allegations,” Castro said.

She maintained that the Marcos administration has no involvement in Duterte’s case before the ICC, particularly in the request for an interim release.

While the Philippine government is not involved in the matter, it will respect whatever decision the ICC will make, Castro said.

“Again, with emphasis ... we want to be clear that the Marcos Jr. administration is not privy to and has no hand in former President Duterte’s ongoing trial before [the] ICC, particularly his request for interim release,” she said.

“However, as part of the legal process, no matter what the ICC decides, we will still respect it.”

In a court document signed by ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, Duterte was charged with three counts of murder against humanity for the deaths of 78 individuals during the anti-illegal drugs campaign he initiated when he was Davao City mayor and during his presidency. / PNA