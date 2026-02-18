Duterte declares 2028 bid, shatters ‘UniTeam’ alliance

VICE President Sara Duterte formally declared her candidacy for president in 2028, a move that signals the collapse of the “UniTeam” alliance that propelled her and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to victory in 2022. By announcing her bid more than two years in advance, Duterte has shifted the national discourse from governance to a high-stakes electoral battle, positioning herself as the primary antagonist to the administration of President Marcos Jr.

In a press conference, Duterte issued the announcement that appears not merely as a campaign launch, but a calculated strategic maneuver to consolidate a fractured base and preempt mounting legal and political challenges.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, Duterte officially announced her intent to run for president in 2028. During a press conference, she framed her decision as an act of national service and a “rescue” mission, citing what she described as the failures of the current administration.

“Mga kababayan, ibalik natin ang tapang at malasakit -- para sa Diyos. Para sa bayan. At para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Ako si Sara Duterte, tatakbo bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas (“My fellow Filipinos, let us bring back courage and compassion — For God. For the country. And0 for every Filipino family. I am Sara Duterte and I will run for president of the Philippines),” she said.

Duterte also apologized for supporting Marcos’ 2022 presidential bid, alleging corruption and insincerity within the currrent administration. She did not cite specific incidents.

The developments follow several political confrontations:

She resigned as Education secretary in mid-2024.

She disputed the allocation and use of confidential and intelligence funds.

The Supreme Court (SC) upheld a ruling declaring earlier impeachment articles unconstitutional on technical grounds.

The Marcos-Duterte tandem began to weaken in early 2024 after former President Rodrigo Duterte publicly criticized Marcos, calling him “bangag,” a Filipino slang term meaning “stunned” or “dazed,” and a “drug addict.” Marcos has denied the allegations.

What the announcement means

This early declaration shatters the traditional political timeline in the Philippines, where candidates typically wait until the year before an election to announce.

For the average Filipino, this signifies that the “political season” has effectively begun mid-term, likely slowing legislative progress as lawmakers align themselves with either the Marcos or Duterte camps.

The rift also reflects deep-seated policy divisions: while the Marcos administration has pivoted toward a strong alliance with the United States and a more assertive stance in the South China Sea, the Duterte faction has historically favored closer ties with Beijing and a focus on domestic security and anti-insurgency.

The move also serves as a defensive shield. By becoming an official candidate, Duterte can frame future investigations into her office’s spending or potential new impeachment attempts as “politically motivated” persecution by her rivals.

In the local scene, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said Wednesday she was aware of Duterte’s plans but would prioritize her provincial agenda.

“I know about the intention and I welcome it, but you know I wanna focus on governance in my administration,” Baricuatro said.

The UniTeam

The collapse of the Marcos-Duterte alliance is a case study in the volatility of dynastic politics. In the Philippines, alliances are often built on temporary convenience rather than shared ideology.

Historically, the vice president and president have often come from opposing parties, but the 2022 “UniTeam” was a rare instance of the two most powerful families in the country joining forces.

Its dissolution returns the Philippines to a state of elite fragmentation, where the “Solid North” (Marcos) and the “Mindanao Vote” (Duterte) are once again in direct competition for the country’s future.

What to watch out for

The immediate focus shifts to the House of Representatives and the Senate. Despite the SC’s recent ruling in her favor, new impeachment complaints are already being discussed. Analysts will be watching whether the administration’s allies in Congress attempt to disqualify her through criminal complaints related to the alleged misuse of public funds.

Additionally, the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC) remains a wildcard. With pre-trial hearings for former President Rodrigo Duterte beginning in the Netherlands, any move to enforce an ICC warrant within the Philippines would force the Marcos administration to choose between international law and domestic political stability — a choice that could either cement or destroy Sara Duterte’s 2028 path. / TPM, CDF