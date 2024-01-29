Duterte-Marcos bickering worries Rama

Duterte, during a prayer rally in Davao City on Sunday evening, January 28, repeatedly called Marcos a "drug addict."

In response, Marcos said on Monday that Duterte's claims could be the result of fentanyl, a pain reliever that the former President has allegedly been taking for a “long time.”

Rama is the vice president of the PDP Laban in Visayas.

In a press conference on Monday, Rama said he will continue to support the current administration.

“I’m always standing for authority. Mao na akoa. So many coups that occurred in my incumbency, I never went for coup. Never. Because I am a constitutionalist. I always will side for authority,” Rama said. (JJL)