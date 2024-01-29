Duterte-Marcos bickering worries Rama

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama is concerned about the ongoing bickering between former President Rodrigo Duterte and his successor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., both of whom he considered as his friends.
Duterte, during a prayer rally in Davao City on Sunday evening, January 28, repeatedly called Marcos a "drug addict."
In response, Marcos said on Monday that Duterte's claims could be the result of fentanyl, a pain reliever that the former President has allegedly been taking for a “long time.”
Rama is the vice president of the PDP Laban in Visayas.
In a press conference on Monday, Rama said he will continue to support the current administration.
“I’m always standing for authority. Mao na akoa. So many coups that occurred in my incumbency, I never went for coup. Never. Because I am a constitutionalist. I always will side for authority,” Rama said. (JJL)