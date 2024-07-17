Duterte on ‘designated survivor’ remark: Not a joke or threat

VICE President Sara Duterte clarified Wednesday, July 17, 2024, that her “designated survivor” remark was neither meant to be a joke nor a “bomb threat” against anyone.

“It is not a joke. It is not a bomb threat. Many missed the point. For me, if you don’t understand the first time, I don’t think you deserve an explanation,” said Duterte in an interview during her visit in Carmen, Cebu for the launching of the “Nationwide Brigada Eskwela.”

“Karon ra ko nakakita nga kanang Vice President nga ginapangita ang ilang attendance sa tanan nga mga butang. Dili to siya joke. Dili pod to siya bomb threat,” she added.

Duterte made the “designated survivor” remark earlier this month when she was asked why she will not attend the upcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos is set to deliver his third Sona on July 22.

“I am appointing myself as the designated survivor,” said Duterte on July 11.

Senate Minority Leader Senator Risa Hontiveros called out Duterte for her statement, referring to it as “reckless” and “irresponsible” especially coming from the second highest ranking official in the country.

The concept of a “designated survivor” started in the United States, referring to a member of a Cabinet who is positioned remotely in an area while the other top officials of the country are gathered for a specific event like a union speech or an inaugural meeting.

The purpose is to have a “survivor” that will take on the role as leader of the country in case of an unprecedented incident. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)