Duterte supporters launch Rage Coalition in Visayas

HUNDREDS of supporters of the Duterte family gathered in Cebu on Sunday, May 10, 2026, for the Visayas launch of the Reform Alliance for Accountability, Good Governance and Ethics (Rage) Coalition, a political alliance led by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

The gathering, held at Casino Español de Cebu, brought together civic organizations, grassroots movements, and political groups from across the Visayas aligned with the coalition’s call for accountability, governance reforms, and democratic protection.

Organizers said the alliance is composed of 111 groups from the Visayan regions, alongside national political organizations such as Partido Demokratiko Pilipino, Partido Reporma, and Reform PH.

Duterte, who serves as the coalition’s lead convenor, attended the launch and addressed supporters during the event.

In his speech, he criticized what he described as a political culture driven by transactions and money, saying many of the country’s problems continue because governance has become too focused on personal and political interests.

The Visayas launch was held a day before the House of Representatives of the Philippines was set to deliberate and vote on the articles of impeachment against Sara Duterte.

The coalition said its priorities include pursuing accountability for corruption and alleged misuse of public funds, addressing the rising cost of living, defending democratic institutions, and protecting citizens and organizations from alleged abuse of government power.

The gathering also aimed to strengthen coordination among Visayas-based groups and contribute to the coalition’s broader nationwide movement focused on accountability, participation, and governance reform. (CAV)