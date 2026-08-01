DVMF: Cebu City ASF case likely caused by backyard pig movement

THE African Swine Fever (ASF) case recently detected in Cebu City may have been caused by the movement of pigs among backyard raisers and poor biosecurity practices, according to the city’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, DVMF head Jessica Maribojoc clarified that despite Mayor Nestor Archival earlier saying that 20 pigs were infected, laboratory tests confirmed that only nine pigs tested positive for ASF.

Maribojoc said the affected backyard raiser had 22 pigs when authorities responded to the report. Before the investigation was completed, several pigs had already died, leaving 19 pigs that were later culled as part of the city’s disease containment measures.

“The laboratory results confirmed that only nine pigs were ASF-positive. However, all remaining pigs in the backyard farm were depopulated to immediately contain the disease and prevent further transmission,” she said.

The DVMF believes the virus may have entered the backyard farm through a pig brought in by the owner. Investigators are also looking into whether pork from a previously slaughtered pig, which had been shared with nearby residents, could have contributed to the spread.

Authorities are tracing where the affected hog raiser bought his pigs, including another seller who reportedly also experienced pig deaths after purchasing hogs from Talisay City.

Maribojoc said these findings point to poor biosecurity among backyard raisers.

“Our investigation shows that proper biosecurity measures were not consistently observed. That is one of the major factors that may have allowed the virus to spread,” she said.

She said the hog raiser sought help after noticing his pigs had become weak. Veterinarians initially gave the animals vitamins and antibiotics while collecting blood samples as part of routine surveillance. The samples later tested positive for ASF.

The owner immediately cooperated with authorities after being informed of the results, allowing the city to quickly implement disease control measures.

Maribojoc said the outbreak was contained within four days of laboratory confirmation, in line with the Bureau of Animal Industry’s recommended response period.

Instead of waiting another 15 days for observation, the city immediately culled all remaining pigs in the backyard farm to stop the virus from spreading. She said infected pigs would likely continue to weaken and die, making immediate depopulation the most effective control measure.

The DVMF has since intensified surveillance in nearby barangays and set up 24-hour monitoring and border control operations in areas where sick pigs have been reported.

So far, no additional ASF-positive cases have been confirmed through laboratory testing.

Maribojoc identified Barangay Quiot as the affected area after the Mayor publicly disclosed the case.

The agency is also conducting information drives among backyard raisers in Inayawan and Cogon Pardo, urging them to register their pigs, secure livestock insurance and strictly follow biosecurity measures.

Maribojoc warned that ASF can survive for long periods in the environment. She said the virus can remain alive for up to 18 months in the blood of infected pigs and in contaminated soil or pig pens, about 30 days in pig manure, and as long as three years in frozen pork that has not been properly cooked.

Because of this, she urged raisers to avoid swill feeding, or feeding pigs with leftover food containing pork, and instead use commercially prepared feeds.

Although the outbreak has been contained, Maribojoc said it is still too early to declare Cebu City ASF-free.

“At this point, we can only say that the situation is controlled. Monitoring is still ongoing because the virus has already been detected in the city,” she said.

She added that the DVMF continues to enforce 24-hour monitoring at entry points and other strategic locations to prevent the illegal transport of live pigs into Cebu City while surveillance remains ongoing / CAV