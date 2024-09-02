DVMF: Portions of SRP water contain bacteria

PORTIONS of water at the Cebu South Road Properties (SRP) pose dangers to the swimmers and fish caught in the area are not safe for consumption.

This comes after the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City found that six water samples taken last Monday, August 5, 2024, at the back of a university in SRP and heading to Talisay City, had high concentrations of fecal coliform bacteria and Escherichia coli (E. Coli).

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Central Visayas (BFAR 7) received the water samples displaying test results from the various sample stations, according to the DVMF last Thursday, August 15.

It was discovered that these samples had bacteria on August 13.

“The presence of E. Coli is not safe to swim in and even eat the seafood caught in the area unless washed thoroughly and cooked well,” DVMF head Alice Utlang told SunStar Cebu on Monday, September 2.

The location of sample stations, however, was not specifically mentioned but Utlang said that the result implied “lots of E. coli” in areas where the DVMF collected the water samples.

Utlang emphasized that the high level of E. Coli and fecal coliform have been attributed to both human and animal feces.

“Tae sa tawo ug hayop (feces of humans and animals),” the city veterinarian said.

After receiving the water samples, the BFAR 7 used the Standard Methods for the Examination of Water and Wastewater with standard limits of less than 1.1 most probable number (MPN) per 100 milliliters (mL) for E. Coli, while less than 1.1 MPN per 100 mL for fecal coliform.

The analysis was carried out in accordance with the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW).

The test results of all six water samples taken from portions of SRP water exceed the PNSDW standard that the BFAR 7 follows, such as 1.8 MPN per 100 mL for E. Coli and 110 MPN per 100 mL., 540 MPN per 100 mL., and four 1,600 MPN per 100 mL for fecal coliform.

When asked for her recommendations on the issue, Utlang said “Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) was also given the result so they can do some inspection as to correct the probable cause of the presence of E. Coli in the SRP area.”

Background

On Monday, August 12, the DVMF told SunStar Cebu that to ensure public safety, it has conducted a sampling test of the water status in three areas of the SRP.

On August 5, the DVMF, along with the members of Bantay Dagat and the Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative collected water samples to check for the presence of E. Coliform and fecal coliform.

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) had earlier informed Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia about the state of the water in the downstream areas of all seven rivers in Cebu City, including the one in SRP.

These areas have “high fecal coliform content,” which flows into the sea, according to CCENRO.

As per the CCENRO study, the downstream section had the most alarming parameter breach of up to 13,000,000 MPN per 100 mL, which is considerably higher than the 400 MPN per 100 mL limit.

CCENRO officer-in-charge Reymarr Hijara gave their report dated July 16 during the August 7 City Council meeting. / CDF