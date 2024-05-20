Dy-Pila, Japanese duo bag titles in The View

Mark Dy and Rolando Pila toyed with the rolling terrain of Alta Vista Golf and Country Club and combined for a two-day total of 143 points in the Stableford Scoring system to bag the overall gross title of The View Invitational 2024 on May 19 in Pardo, Cebu City.

The all-Japanese duo of long-time friends Masahisa Kawakami and Masaru Matsuo bagged the overall net title of the club’s annual member-guest event.

Dy fired rounds of 29 and 37 while Pila made 35 and six-under-par 42 points for the team to finish at 1-over-par 143 after 36 holes in the four-day event.

Kawakami and Matsuo, who were competing under the seniors class bagged the overall net title with a total of four-under-par 148 points on rounds of 77 and 71. Kawakami shot 38 and 33 while Matsuo had steady rounds of 39 and 38 points.

The Division A title went to the all-female duo of reigning Philippine Ladies Open champion Grace Pauline Quintanilla and fellow junior golfer Angela Mangana. The 16-year-old Quintanilla had rounds of 37 and 35 while Mangana made 33 and 32. Their aggregate was 137 points and they won the title after a tie break based on a higher total for their last six holes.

First runner-up for the Division A went to 14-year-old Eric Jeon (35-34) and his partner Mary Kim Hong (37-31). They also had an aggregate of 137. Second runner-up was the duo of Jufil Sato (39-30) and JJ Alvarez (34-33) with 136 points.

The Division B crown went to Keith Siao (38-36) and Thomas Castillo (33-34) with a total of 141 points. First runner-up was the tandem of brothers Chuck (29-40) and Pio Barandog (33-34) with 136 points. Talisay City Vice-Mayor Choi Aznar (31-28) and partner Rey Goliat (36-40) finished third with 135 points.

The tournament guidelines limit the maximum score of the guests to 40 points. In case a guest scores more than 40 for a round, this is adjusted for the total.

The Division C title went to the duo of Lester Cañizares (38-35) and his father-in-law Basilio Bautista (34-32) with 139 points. First runner-up was the duo of Aldie Cañizares, elder brother of Lester, (30-37) and Pete Polo (27-37) with 131. They won via countback over the father and daughter duo of lawyers Jong (32-33) and Hannah Melendez (37-29) that also finished with 131 and settled for second runner-up.

The gross title for the seniors category went to Marlo Cugtas (32-31) and Elvis Jequinto (28-27) with 118 points.

The net title for the seniors division went to Rey Dira (40-39) and Boy Nemenio (31-35) with 145 points. First runner-up was the team of Joseph Dy (30-36) and Tony Calabria (26-40) with 132 and second runner-up was the duo of Edwin Robin (28-33) and Dencio Pinote (34-34) with 131.

The lone ace in the tournament was scored by Clive Paca on hole No. 2 during the opening round of the tournament. It earned him P100,000.

Two eagles were also scored on par-4 holes. The first was made by Baguio’s Derek Bautista on Hole No. 11 last May 16, while the second was made on the 17 th hole on May 17 by Marco Mendoza. They will share the Skygo Boss motorcycle that was put on the line as eagle prize.

The tournament drew a field of a little over 400 players. PR