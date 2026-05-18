Dy retains BKB belt

ROLANDO Dy made quick work of former world champion Paulie Malignaggi, stopping him in the second round to retain his BKB super-welterweight title on Sunday, May 17, 2026 (PH time), at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Dy dropped Malignaggi with a solid right straight early in the second round. The 45-year-old Malignaggi, a former two-division world boxing champion, managed to get back on his feet and continue fighting.

However, moments later, Dy landed another powerful right straight that sent Malignaggi crashing to the canvas for a second time. The referee stopped the bout 56 seconds into the round to protect a dazed and disoriented Malignaggi, who remained seated on the floor near the ropes.

The 35-year-old Dy, a former MMA fighter, improved his bare-knuckle boxing record to 6-1 with five knockouts, while Malignaggi fell to 1-2.

After competing in MMA from 2011 to 2022, Dy transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing in late 2022. He has since found success in the growing sport and captured the BKB super-welterweight belt via unanimous decision over defending champion Liam Rees.

Dy, who fought four times in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is the son of Filipino boxing legend Rolando Navarrete. / EKA