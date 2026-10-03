Dyip aim to shift gears vs Tropang 5G

THE Terrafirma Dyip are gearing up to build momentum as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup resumes following a brief league break to support players competing in the fourth window of the Fiba Asia Qualifiers in Manila and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Terrafirma carries a 3-5 win-loss record and aims to step up its performance to boost its chances of securing a playoff spot.

Standing in the Dyip’s way are defending champions TNT Tropang 5G in the main game on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

TNT holds a 4-4 record and occupies fourth place, while Terrafirma sits in fifth place in the Group A standings.

Leading Group A are the NLEX Road Warriors (7-2), followed by the San Miguel Beermen (7-2) and the Converge FiberXers (5-4).

The Macau Giant Pandas (2-6) and the Titan Ultra Giant Risers (2-7) linger at the bottom of the standings in Group A.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors aim to pad their win total and solidify their grip on the group lead as they lock horns with Macau in the 5:15 p.m. opener. Victory would give NLEX an 8-2 mark to keep them firmly atop the standings. / RSC